Cutera (CUTR) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $741,166; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Smith A O (AOS)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 49,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,135 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 177,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.38M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 43,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 254,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 100,331 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.88% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 26,330 shares to 749,531 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bbx Capital Corporation Class A by 106,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. $660,244 worth of stock was sold by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.