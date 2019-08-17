Cutera Com (CUTR) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Stake by $910,928 as Share Price Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $38.53 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 53,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 176,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 123,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 117,501 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 176,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,340 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com Ne (NYSE:DAL) by 28,643 shares to 72,698 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 13,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,083 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 156,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ameritas Inv, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,118 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 980 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 23,571 shares. Acadian Asset has 12,836 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) or 15,643 shares. Panagora Asset has 5,244 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 11,560 shares. Northern Trust holds 218,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer holds 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) or 10,304 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 448 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company accumulated 176,712 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.01% or 110,365 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 118,231 shares.