Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.29 N/A 1.08 19.18 Stewardship Financial Corporation 13 4.21 N/A 0.91 16.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Stewardship Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stewardship Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Customers Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, Stewardship Financial Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stewardship Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Customers Bancorp Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 41.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Customers Bancorp Inc. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.