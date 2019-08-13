Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

This is a contrast between Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.12 N/A 1.08 19.18 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.33 N/A 2.52 9.52

Table 1 highlights Customers Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Customers Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Parke Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc. has a 52.75% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and Parke Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 35.9% respectively. About 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% are Parke Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Parke Bancorp Inc. beats Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.