Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Both Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.13 N/A 1.08 19.18 M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.33 N/A 12.87 12.76

Demonstrates Customers Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Customers Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than M&T Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, M&T Bank Corporation has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

The consensus price target of Customers Bancorp Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 53.45%. Competitively the consensus price target of M&T Bank Corporation is $175.88, which is potential 15.05% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Customers Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than M&T Bank Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares and 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.