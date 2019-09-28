Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 1.06 28.86M 1.08 19.18 Bar Harbor Bankshares 23 0.00 15.08M 1.93 13.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Customers Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Customers Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 146,870,229.01% 7.7% 0.5% Bar Harbor Bankshares 65,966,754.16% 9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, Bar Harbor Bankshares’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 42.11% at a $30 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and Bar Harbor Bankshares are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 49.3% respectively. 6.9% are Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Bar Harbor Bankshares

Summary

Customers Bancorp Inc. beats Bar Harbor Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.