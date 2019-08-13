Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Contrasting side by side

Both Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.12 N/A 1.08 19.18 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.17 N/A 3.98 12.63

Demonstrates Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.37% for Customers Bancorp Inc. with average target price of $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 60.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.