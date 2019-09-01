Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Comparing side by side

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.01 N/A 1.08 19.18 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.84 N/A 1.62 13.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Customers Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation. The First of Long Island Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Customers Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Customers Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Customers Bancorp Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. The First of Long Island Corporation’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The First of Long Island Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 58.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 55.3% respectively. About 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The First of Long Island Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The First of Long Island Corporation beats Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.