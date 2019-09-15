Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Contrasting side by side

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.31 N/A 1.08 19.18 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.04 N/A 3.60 13.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Customers Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. Peoples Financial Services Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1 beta means Customers Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 0.29 beta which is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 40.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Customers Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.