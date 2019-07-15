Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Contrasting side by side

Both Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.07 N/A 1.52 13.66 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.92 N/A 2.19 16.00

Table 1 highlights Customers Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Norwood Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Customers Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Norwood Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.6% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Customers Bancorp Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Norwood Financial Corp. is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Norwood Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.40% and an $30 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Customers Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 18% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.7% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. -5.52% -5.35% -0.43% 2.12% -29.57% 13.74% Norwood Financial Corp. 7.2% 8.6% 14.28% -5.49% 16.06% 5.97%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Norwood Financial Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Norwood Financial Corp. beats Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.