Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Customers Bancorp Inc. has 82.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Customers Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.70% 0.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Customers Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. N/A 20 19.18 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

Customers Bancorp Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $30, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. The potential upside of the competitors is 98.47%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Customers Bancorp Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Customers Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Customers Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1 shows that Customers Bancorp Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Customers Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.