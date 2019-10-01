Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) Analysts See $0.73 EPS; Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Shorts Increased By 33.86%

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 17.74% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CUBI’s profit would be $22.80 million giving it 7.10 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 92.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 110,305 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED) had an increase of 33.86% in short interest. OFED’s SI was 42,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 33.86% from 31,900 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED)’s short sellers to cover OFED’s short positions. The SI to Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 5.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 98 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 19.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $135.43 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 36.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 109,039 shares or 29.08% less from 153,758 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 273 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Northern Tru accumulated 10,365 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). The New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Millennium Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com holds 337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) for 1,824 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 32 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold Customers Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 0.13% less from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd accumulated 66,906 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 70,939 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential has 637,166 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 55,463 shares in its portfolio. 82,021 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 44,449 shares. Fmr owns 4,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 9,400 shares. 54,900 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 3,487 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 9,814 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 26,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Customers Bank that provides financial services and products to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company has market cap of $647.68 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending.