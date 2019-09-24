Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI) Analysts See $0.73 EPS; Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Under Armour (UA) Stake

Hbk Investments LP increased Under Armour Inc (UA) stake by 44.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 12,336 shares as Under Armour Inc (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 39,936 shares with $1.01M value, up from 27,600 last quarter. Under Armour Inc now has $8.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 971,977 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 17.74% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CUBI’s profit would be $22.80M giving it 7.13 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 92.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 83,920 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold Customers Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 0.13% less from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,484 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management stated it has 2.42% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 22,135 are held by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,737 shares in its portfolio. 20,324 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 44,449 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Clarivest Asset Management accumulated 109,900 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 2,164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 33,600 shares. Parametric Associates Llc accumulated 111,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Sageworth holds 5,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 265,517 shares.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Customers Bank that provides financial services and products to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company has market cap of $650.49 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 19.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Customers Bank begins serving the growing hemp industry – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 17,563 shares to 23,498 valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,073 shares and now owns 5,284 shares. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was reduced too.