Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Valuation Declined While Matthew 25 Management Raised by $2.59 Million Its Stake; Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $1.52 Million; Shares Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 101,298 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Qs Invsts Llc owns 90,027 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 148,731 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd invested in 787,508 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 514,652 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,284 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.02% or 2.64M shares. Aperio Ltd holds 26,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,000 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 44,111 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.32 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 31,740 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Swiss Bancorporation owns 54,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.6% or 40,185 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.46% stake. Estabrook Capital holds 850 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 7,655 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 22,778 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0.02% or 579,021 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 100 shares. Lucas Mngmt has invested 3.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 35,611 are held by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited. Peak Asset Management Ltd accumulated 3,370 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 101,246 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 4,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 8,758 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust.

