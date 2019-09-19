Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Increased Position by $2.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Primo Wtr Com (PRMW) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp Com (PRMW) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 176,883 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 215,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 90,559 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 103,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 507,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 404,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 42,128 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 123,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Portolan Limited Co owns 0.27% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 202,597 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 30,096 shares. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 17,729 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 41,714 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 12,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 201,902 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,600 shares. 174,133 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. 2.40M are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.72% or 300,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Fort Point Prtnrs Llc invested in 115,924 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:GENC) by 24,678 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 23.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Cates Susan E. had bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150. $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was bought by Mills David J. Hass David W. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095 on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Announces Completion of Phase I Rollout of Credit Card Readers; Receiving Tariff Exemption on Water Dispensers; Entering into an Agreement for Refill in Mexico; and Board Appointment of Susan Cates as the Lead Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Primo Water (PRMW) CEO Matt Sheehan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water Completes Strategic Acquisition of Glacier Water Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2016.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Customers Bancorp Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposals at Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Customers Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Challenger Banks: Who’s Who? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.