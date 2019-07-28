Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Boosted Stake; Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Share Price Declined While Symmetry Peak Management Decreased by $2.37 Million Its Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 248,204 shares traded or 59.98% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 67,663 are owned by Legal And General Public Limited. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,096 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.02% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 18,455 shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt accumulated 19,812 shares. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 37,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern accumulated 358,981 shares. Sei stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 10,700 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 58,582 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Clarivest Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 16,346 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Parkside Bancorporation & holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 115,634 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,118 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 681,647 shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 103,574 shares. Maryland Mngmt reported 1.75% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.95% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Davenport And reported 9,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 3,507 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 7,795 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 33,015 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm invested in 83,835 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,709 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 25,814 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp has 253,313 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 483,115 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $17.28 million activity. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc (Call).