Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Market Value Declined While Matthew 25 Management Raised Position; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Cut Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 103,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 507,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 404,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 89,701 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 17,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 31,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.26 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold CUBI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 0.13% less from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 514,652 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 80,597 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 640,090 shares in its portfolio. Gru has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 3,212 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Vanguard Group owns 1.91M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 177,261 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 41,099 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Liability reported 545,029 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 4.35M shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 32,615 shares. Basswood Capital Management Ltd reported 235,545 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53M for 14.06 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

