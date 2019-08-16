Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holder Tieton Capital Management Upped Stake by $609,930; Peninsula Asset Management Has Lifted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $352,755

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 245,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 211,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 13,999 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 8.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Customers Bank Names Justin M. Mann as Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Customers Bancorp Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series F declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bancorp Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series E declares $0.4031 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Nv holds 0.01% or 3,165 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 28,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 133,839 are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Zpr Investment Management holds 19,812 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw And Com has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation Ny holds 174,719 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. 2,287 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 28,123 shares. 177,083 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 3,487 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sei Invests Co accumulated 175,339 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.08 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,660 were accumulated by Palisade Management Limited Nj. Benin Mngmt Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 66,735 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 28.99 million shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bernzott Cap Advsr has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Cap Lc owns 23,921 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma holds 53,459 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saturna Cap Corp holds 2.03% or 589,280 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Management Limited has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,353 shares. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 18% or 510,000 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 18.54% or 1.02M shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcrae Capital Management owns 114,423 shares for 5.62% of their portfolio. 953 were accumulated by Grisanti Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.