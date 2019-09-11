Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holder Newtyn Management Increased Its Stake; As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Coho Partners LTD Has Boosted Position

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 151,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.39 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 4.49 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 105,305 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03M shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 124,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,999 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 229,783 shares. American Intl invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 22,965 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Ancora stated it has 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Systematic Management Ltd Partnership holds 61,260 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 37,700 shares. 28,800 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Pcl accumulated 55,821 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,165 were accumulated by Kempen Mngmt Nv. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 14,527 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 11,284 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 44,216 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 14,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 252,171 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 456 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 382,216 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fil has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 33,000 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd. Conning Inc has 17,651 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest Corporation has 0.26% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 867,308 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,614 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 170,935 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Headinvest Lc invested in 33,072 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 67,875 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.19% or 5,933 shares. Dana Advsr Inc holds 0.4% or 128,187 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.