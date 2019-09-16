Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holder Matthew 25 Management Boosted Holding by $2.17 Million; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Hendershot Investments Boosted Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 103,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 507,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 404,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $670.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 22,216 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 160,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, up from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 598,924 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold CUBI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 0.13% less from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,262 are held by Victory Cap Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 28,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 43,663 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 2,164 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 24,946 shares. American Int Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 21,295 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Co reported 1,891 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,748 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 686,799 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 640,090 were accumulated by Invesco Limited.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers Bank Names Justin M. Mann as Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bancorp Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposals at Annual Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $274.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.