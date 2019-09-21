Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)

We are contrasting Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.48 N/A -0.57 0.00 Optibase Ltd. 11 3.69 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cushman & Wakefield plc and Optibase Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cushman & Wakefield plc and Optibase Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8% Optibase Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield plc and Optibase Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield plc 0 0 1 3.00 Optibase Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cushman & Wakefield plc has an average target price of $24, and a 28.21% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cushman & Wakefield plc and Optibase Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 0.15% respectively. About 7.6% of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 75.83% are Optibase Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11% Optibase Ltd. 3.91% -0.49% 21.47% 34.09% 40.37% 38.37%

For the past year Cushman & Wakefield plc has weaker performance than Optibase Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Optibase Ltd. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.