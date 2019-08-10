Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.45 N/A -0.57 0.00 FRP Holdings Inc. 50 21.92 N/A 0.43 115.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cushman & Wakefield plc and FRP Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8% FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cushman & Wakefield plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, FRP Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21 while its Quick Ratio is 21. FRP Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cushman & Wakefield plc and FRP Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 49% respectively. 7.6% are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11% FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76%

For the past year Cushman & Wakefield plc was more bullish than FRP Holdings Inc.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.