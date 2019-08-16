Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.43 N/A -0.57 0.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.77 N/A 1.89 13.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cushman & Wakefield plc and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares and 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares. 7.6% are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26%

For the past year Cushman & Wakefield plc was more bullish than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.