Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL)

We are contrasting Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.46 N/A -0.57 0.00 American Realty Investors Inc. 13 2.19 N/A 10.47 1.50

Table 1 highlights Cushman & Wakefield plc and American Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8% American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.9% 15.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cushman & Wakefield plc and American Realty Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 86.4%. Insiders owned 7.6% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares. Competitively, 3.42% are American Realty Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11% American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24%

For the past year Cushman & Wakefield plc’s stock price has bigger growth than American Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors American Realty Investors Inc. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.