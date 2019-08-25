Cushing Asset Management LP Upped Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake; Element Capital Management Has Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 1.64M shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 4.28 million shares with $104.85M value, up from 2.63M last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.11M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Element Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 331.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 30,738 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 40,009 shares with $18.13M value, up from 9,271 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 319,206 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $537.56’s average target is -2.16% below currents $549.42 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 102,208 shares to 7,464 valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 7,953 shares and now owns 20,908 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 52,410 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Washington Trust Communications holds 23,324 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 157,004 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Blair William And Il owns 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 17,388 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Company reported 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 702 shares. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 500 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Peconic Limited Liability Co. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 398,589 shares. United Automobile Association holds 27,690 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Motco accumulated 501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 764 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 65,440 shares to 45,300 valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) stake by 43,788 shares and now owns 267,937 shares. Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 294,717 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 20,729 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 22,575 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 35,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr holds 37.92M shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt invested in 2.41 million shares or 0.89% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11 are owned by Gradient Investments Limited Com. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 25,730 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited holds 3.37M shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Verity Verity Ltd Company accumulated 0.3% or 52,582 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 14,615 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 111,856 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity. 8.18 million Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares with value of $188.94M were sold by EMG Investment – LLC.

