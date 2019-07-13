Cushing Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding as Market Value Declined; Timken Steel (TMST) Stock Value Declined While Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 457,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.81M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.15M, down from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.30M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 312,971 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $480.02 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 78,183 shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $202.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 37,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).