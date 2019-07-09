Cushing Asset Management LP Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Increased as Market Value Rose; Second Curve Capital Lifted Position in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) as Stock Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 572,324 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 22,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.37 million, up from 6.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 3.37M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.01% stake. Advisors Ltd Co reported 66,512 shares stake. Rmsincerbeaux invested in 251,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 851,339 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 14,054 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.29% or 90,635 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Finance Mgmt Pro reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,935 shares. Aspen Invest Management reported 0.19% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Senator Invest Group Limited Partnership holds 3.24% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 5.00 million shares. 39,053 are owned by Diversified Company. Tctc Holdings Lc invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 6,573 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 56,826 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Highlights Focus on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability; Announces Membership in ONE Future – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,879 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 240,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,034 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 62,239 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 890 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 956,234 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Bankshares has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Colony Gp Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 103,559 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Blackrock Incorporated holds 19.25M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Group Plc has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 251,531 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 474,932 shares. 1.12M are owned by Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp. Hightower Lc reported 115,276 shares stake. 60,845 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).