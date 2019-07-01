Cushing Asset Management LP Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Boosted as Share Value Declined; Js Capital Management Raised Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $19.68 Million; Share Value Declined

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 1.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.99. About 692,339 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.33 million shares. M&T Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 619,470 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.54% or 59,068 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 20,069 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 10,685 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,142 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ancora Advsrs Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 22,676 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated invested in 11,752 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advantage Incorporated owns 105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Group Inc owns 169,247 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 262,370 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,280 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,110 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

