Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding By $1.06 Million; Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 24.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 11,160 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 56,000 shares with $5.33M value, up from 44,840 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $42.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 1.36M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Among 5 analysts covering Stantec (TSE:STN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stantec has $39 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.80’s average target is 29.12% above currents $28.5 stock price. Stantec had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of STN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) latest ratings:

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. It has a 58.16 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Stantec Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 331,777 are held by Cidel Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.13 million shares. Cardinal Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). Shell Asset owns 9,324 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 12.11M shares. Moreover, Van Berkom And Assoc has 0.96% invested in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) for 1.29M shares. Swiss State Bank holds 208,470 shares. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 4.42 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 382,602 shares stake. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) for 17,736 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested in 0% or 97,434 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.02% in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Pnc Financial Gp reported 0% in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.01% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 13.24% above currents $94.49 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 21,451 shares to 2,099 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 25,707 shares and now owns 35,682 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.