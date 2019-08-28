Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake By $20.43 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 11.86% above currents $106.38 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Needham. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 6. See Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) latest ratings:

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 56.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 444,226 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 1.23M shares with $56.85 million value, up from 787,140 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 199,005 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 41.40% above currents $29.88 stock price. EQT Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EQM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 611,682 shares to 2.34M valued at $163.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) stake by 428,475 shares and now owns 975,000 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was reduced too.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.11 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.