Cushing Asset Management LP Maintains Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM); As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Rose, Loews Trimmed Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 449,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 786,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09 million, up from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 146,414 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, down from 585,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.08 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 611,682 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $163.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 33,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,624 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.66% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 311,607 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 303,304 shares. 14,052 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Park West Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 1.40 million shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,801 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 88,684 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 17,984 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aurora Counsel has invested 0.88% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 7,347 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Co reported 25,702 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl accumulated 0.04% or 2.22M shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 1.06 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 143 shares.

