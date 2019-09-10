Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Its Oneok New (OKE) Position by $42.21 Million as Stock Rose; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Cut Its Position

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 1.19M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 611,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.15 million, down from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 644,396 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 7,617 shares to 445,254 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $307.35M for 24.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,160 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.