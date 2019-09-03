Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $60.75 Million as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Capital Advisors Has Increased by $168.47 Million Its Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.32 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69M, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital owns 59,149 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtn owns 86,793 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 57,073 shares. Century accumulated 0.19% or 1.51 million shares. Choate Inv has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,769 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% or 14,955 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Lc holds 0.36% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.11% or 34,912 shares. Moreover, Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has 3.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 88,581 are held by Novare Capital Llc. Amica Retiree Tru holds 7,914 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 27,351 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 0.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 231,167 shares to 143,523 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 235,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,241 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,879 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,356 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.