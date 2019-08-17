Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake by $7.18 Million; Discovery Capital Management Has Raised Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $38.24 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 512,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 3.40M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 596,233 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 240,601 shares to 267,034 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 281,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares to 82,900 shares, valued at $15.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

