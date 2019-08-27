Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); Capital Planning Advisors Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $414,100

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 57,131 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 49,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 945,107 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 97,943 shares. 28.34M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,566 shares. Northpointe has invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 1.01% or 18.56 million shares. Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 104,160 shares. Charter Company reported 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Corp reported 4,854 shares. Papp L Roy reported 37,329 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department reported 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 32,906 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 26,744 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pure Advsrs has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,410 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp holds 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,382 shares. Td Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares to 548,140 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,536 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.44% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 88,562 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.1% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 4,225 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,294 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 47,696 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 178,965 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 4,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. U S Global holds 4,195 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 30,200 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.24% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,984 shares. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.33% or 193,528 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 369,041 shares to 169,451 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,356 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.