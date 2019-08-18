Cushing Asset Management LP Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Raised by $1.93 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Interdigital (IDCC) Stock Value Declined, General American Investors Company Has Lifted Stake by $650,000

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc. (IDCC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 143,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 133,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 807,784 shares traded or 89.42% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 32,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 82,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 50,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “InterDigital (IDCC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InterDigital Announces August and September Investor Conference Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Juniper’s (JNPR) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InterDigital Presenting at ROTH Conference Nasdaq:IDCC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

