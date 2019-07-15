Cushing Asset Management LP Holding In Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Was Has Raised; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 78,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.43 million, up from 6.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 677,826 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 117,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,251 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 32,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 850,884 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.55M shares to 302,141 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 10,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,299 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 11,260 shares. Account Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9.86% or 374,585 shares. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 4,450 shares. Ghp Invest has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Novare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.51% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kistler holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 3,889 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.1% or 223,000 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 91,226 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 5.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Capital has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Burney has 34,579 shares. St Germain D J Inc has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 20,460 shares. Muhlenkamp & Communications holds 25,184 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 154,547 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 0.07% or 64,816 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group holds 12,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ledyard Savings Bank invested 0.71% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 4,630 are owned by Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.17M shares. Capital Management Associate has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cwm Ltd Liability owns 1,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 861,034 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability accumulated 22,289 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 18,007 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.07% or 10.77 million shares. Kistler has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 51,726 shares to 149,504 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 21,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,092 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

