Cushing Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding by $15.32 Million as Share Price Declined; Broadwood Capital Has Raised Its Position in Biotime (BTX) as Share Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 425,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 381,999 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.56M market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 618,539 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioTime Announces Management Changes Concurrent With Participation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2019 Biotech Showcase – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AgeX Therapeutics Acquires Technology to Regulate Immune Tolerance – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime Announces July 31, 2018 Record Date for the Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BioTime and Asterias Biotherapeutics Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement to Create Leading Cell Therapy Company – Business Wire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Announces November 16, 2018 Record Date and November 28, 2018 Distribution Date for the Distribution of Age-X Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 1.23 million shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 17,100 shares. The New York-based Broadwood Cap has invested 5.41% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 233,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Gru holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0% or 14,000 shares. 9 are owned by Assetmark. Grp One Trading LP has 19,855 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Prescott General Prns Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 57,079 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Automobile Association accumulated 25,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 25,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Intl Grp has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 71,975 shares.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Yield Up to 7.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pembina Pipeline Fuels Up Its Dividend Growth Engine – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.