Cushing Asset Management LP Has Upped Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake By $2.27 Million; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Sentiment Is 1.8

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 10 sold and trimmed holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 78,183 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 6.96 million shares with $202.43M value, up from 6.88M last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $60.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.96 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $295.24 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 36.37 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 168,148 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 708,840 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winfield Associates Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 44,500 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,736 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 30,662 shares traded. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $150,000 was bought by Brasseux Murray E.