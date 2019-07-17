Cushing Asset Management LP Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 221,838 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 314.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 6.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.76M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 4.55 million shares traded or 114.91% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 600,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 240,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,034 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

