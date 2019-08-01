Cushing Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $15.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose While American Investment Services Raised by $763,338 Its Holding

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 425,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 273,072 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 22,370 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 61,450 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Company reported 113,020 shares stake. Savant Ltd Liability has 17,131 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dsc Lp has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 342,083 shares. 7,300 were reported by Independent Investors. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 1.44% or 70,766 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 1.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 31,136 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn invested in 1.35% or 23,558 shares. The Vermont-based M Kraus Company has invested 1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 14,605 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated owns 20,904 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9,276 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.