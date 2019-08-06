Cushing Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $2.84 Million; Share Price Rose; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 41,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.29 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 3.64 million shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 34,267 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 9.65M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AAXJ) by 13,441 shares to 40,741 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 11,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,766 shares, and has risen its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Sets Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Merger Vote For August 8 – Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 9News.com and their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 131,067 shares. 35 are held by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Llc reported 4,093 shares. Field Main Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 187,096 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 11,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stifel Fincl holds 637,764 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Redwood Invests Ltd holds 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 101,498 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,700 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 1.86% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,520 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 3,144 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Twin Tree Lp holds 16,551 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.