Cushing Asset Management LP Has Lowered Noble Energy (NBL) Position as Valuation Declined; Target (TGT) Holding Held by Franklin Resources Inc

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 76.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 124,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 37,455 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 162,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 3.72M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 117.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 6.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 12.36 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991.97 million, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 3.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 122,579 shares to 508,672 shares, valued at $92.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 89,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 22,165 shares to 6.18M shares, valued at $177.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 7,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Ma owns 558,092 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 182,390 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 32,407 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 882,919 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Thompson Management accumulated 147,669 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 160,754 shares. Moreover, Commerce Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 26,830 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 850,659 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 659,790 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 11,202 shares.

