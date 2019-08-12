Cushing Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding; Shaker Investments Upped Position in Argan (AGX) by $1.73 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 23,986 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 449,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 786,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09 million, up from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 31,109 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM)

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 48,000 shares to 45,130 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 10,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,299 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).