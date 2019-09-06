Cushing Asset Management LP Has Increased Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake by $1.90 Million; Evercore Wealth Management Position in Aptargroup (ATR) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 90,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 229,438 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 138,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. It is down 34.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 62.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 42,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 25,592 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 68,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 226,645 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 65,440 shares to 45,300 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 281,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Aug 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 55,514 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Pcl invested in 92,807 shares. Jane Street Gru has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Smithfield Trust Communication has 0.04% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 10,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 2.42 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.88M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6,393 shares. Diversified Trust Comm reported 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 242 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has 39,892 shares. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Lc stated it has 2,830 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.32M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 449,191 shares. 67,264 are owned by Raymond James Associates.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.