Cushing Asset Management LP Has Increased Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding by $1.90 Million; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $425,000 as Share Price Rose

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 12,500 shares as the company's stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.13 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 65.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 90,677 shares as the company's stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 229,438 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 138,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 861,388 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 104,101 shares to 12,980 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 369,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,451 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Golar sees bullish LNG shipping market in 2019-20 despite current volatility – Seeking Alpha" on February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.