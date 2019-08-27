Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Idex (IEX) by $1.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Jackson Square Partners Cut Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) as Share Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 9,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 12,539 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $160.7. About 390,633 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 91,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.66M, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 1.93 million shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 170,388 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $90.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc Com (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 135,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 27.52 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,743 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $73.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

