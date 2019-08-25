Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Position by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Its Stake by $645,000 as Market Value Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 43,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 267,937 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 311,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 898,092 shares traded or 54.23% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. Shares for $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3.27 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 98,407 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 701,321 are owned by Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Fayez Sarofim reported 76,083 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 2,724 shares stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mairs Pwr accumulated 688,338 shares. Oakworth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,335 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,520 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Com, South Carolina-based fund reported 112,045 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 903 shares. Davenport Communications Limited Liability Co has 29,622 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 468 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Com reported 5,261 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Inv Management has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,636 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.