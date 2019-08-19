Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake; Transact Technologies (TACT) Holder Zpr Investment Management Boosted Position by $335,430 as Share Value Rose

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 1,528 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 14/05/2018 – ZIMBABWE TELLS BANKS NOT TO TRANSACT IN VIRTUAL CURRENCIES; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 22/05/2018 – Freedom Leaf, Inc., Takes 25% Equity Interest in Cicero Transact Group, LLC – A Business Platform Launching in July; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 512,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 3.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 134,177 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc owns 2,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 30,348 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). North Star Inv Management Corp reported 118,100 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 32,441 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 351,880 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 4,499 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 10,970 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Zpr Inv Management owns 90,865 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Punch And Inv reported 363,700 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Stocks To Buy, Even If Markets Stall – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) 37% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TransAct Wins 100% of Electronic Gaming Machine Printer Footprint at New Encore Boston Harbor – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransAct Technologies (TACT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransAct’s Revolutionary BOHA!â„¢ Ecosystem of Back-of-House Automation Solutions to Make Industry Debut at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.