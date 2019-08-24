Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $2.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX)

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 41,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.29M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 335,633 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.10M were accumulated by Victory Mgmt. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,061 shares. 130,402 are owned by Prns Ltd Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 4,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 2,136 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 328,121 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 34,427 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 56,420 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 239,988 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 17,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited owns 20,760 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 4,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,888 were accumulated by Etrade Mngmt Lc.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 103,800 shares to 65,350 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 838,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “An Investigation of Carl Icahn, Icahn Related Representatives and Cheniere Energy, Inc. for Possible Insider Trading and Violations of Federal Securities Laws Has Been Announced – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.